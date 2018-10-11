CANADA STOCKS-Futures fall as selloff sweeps global markets

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday following a rout in world markets, as jitters over rising U.S. Treasury yields and signs of slowing global growth sparked a broad selloff of risky assets.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.3 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

New housing price index data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 336.65 points, or 2.12 percent, to 15,517.40 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.8 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.8 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.7 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp, which recently announced a $6.1 billion deal to acquire Randgold Resources Ltd affirmed its 2018 gold and copper production forecast on Wednesday, reflecting improvements in operations.

Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it had approval to restart operations on a 30-inch natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia, after a fire in an adjacent line led to disruptions for refineries in the U.S. state of Washington.

Chile’s Supreme Court upheld an environmental order for a gold mine owned by Canada’s Kinross Gold Corp to close its water pumping wells, the environmental regulator said on Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a long-running dispute that sparked the Toronto-based miner’s retreat from Chile.

Celestica Inc: Macquarie raises price target to C$17.80 from C$16.90

Leagold Mining Corp: CIBC cuts target price to C$4.25 from C$5

Source Energy Services Ltd: Morgan Stanley cuts target price to C$4.5 from C$6.5

Gold futures: $1204.1; +1.12 percent

US crude: $71.91; -1.72 percent

Brent crude: $81.45; -1.97 percent

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.2 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Sep: Expected 252.688; Prior 252.146

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Sep: Prior 258.14

0830 CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior 2.7 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Sep: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 CPI mm NSA for Sep: Prior 0.06 pct

0830 CPI Index SA for Sep: Prior 251.850

0830 CPI, Potatoes for Sep: Prior 353.16

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 206,000; Prior 207,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 207,000

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.660 mln; Prior 1.650 mln

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Sep: Prior 0.1 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)