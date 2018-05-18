CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of inflation, retail sales data

May 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.

Canada’s annual inflation rate is expected to have remained at 2.3 percent in April while retail sales are likely to have increased by 0.3 percent in March. Both the reports are scheduled to release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Canadian stock market will be closed on Monday for Victoria Day.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 35.49 points, or 0.22 percent, to 16,143.55 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.2 percent higher.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,285.9; -0.27 pct

US crude: $71.53; 0.06 pct

Brent crude: $79.6; 0.38 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6832; -0.68 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

• Enbridge Income Fund Holdings: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$29 from C$33.

