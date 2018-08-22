CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of retail sales data

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited June retail sales data.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s retail sales are expected to rise 0.1 percent in June, according to analysts polled by Reuters. Retail sales in May had clocked a 2 percent rise, their biggest increase in 7 month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent.

TOP STORIES

Royal Bank of Canada reported third-quarter earnings that were ahead of market expectations, helped by strong results from its retail, wealth management and investment banking businesses.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Brookfield Business Partners LP : RBC raises target price to $47 from $45

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1205.4; +0.45 percent

US crude: $66.89; +1.59 percent

Brent crude: $73.85; +1.68 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6033.5; -0.19 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 Existing home sales for July: Expected 5.40 mln; Prior 5.38 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for July: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior -0.6 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)