CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat, investors await Sino-U.S. trade talks

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were flat on Tuesday as investors awaited trade talks between the United States and China due to start later this week.

Speculation that lower-level trade talks between the two countries might help ease trade tensions has shored up the broader equity markets over the past few sessions.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up on Monday.

Wholesale trade data for June is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust: BMO raises price target to C$14.75 from C$13.25

CAPREIT: BMO raises price target to C$50 from C$44

Tahoe Resources Inc: TD Securities cuts price target to C$6 from C$6.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1200; +0.45 percent

US crude: $66.99; +0.84 percent

Brent crude: $72.43; +0.3 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6051; +0.99 percent

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)