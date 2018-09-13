CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat, U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday as trade worries softened after the United States and China took steps to resume talks.

China said on Thursday welcomed an invitation by the United States to hold fresh talks, even as Washington prepares to slap tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

New housing prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 45.23 points, or 0.28 percent, to 16,049.02 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.36 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian discount store chain Dollarama Inc missed analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit and comparable-store sales on Thursday, hit by lower sales during the Canada Day weekend.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday officials needed to do more work before she could hold fresh talks with the United States on renewing North America Free Trade Agreement as time runs out to reach a deal.

Walmart Inc said on Thursday it has teamed up with U.S. home delivery company Instacart to bring some customers in Canada same-day grocery deliveries, raising the stakes in the country’s hotly contested retail space.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Atco Ltd: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$44 from C$43

Hudson’s Bay Co: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$13 from C$11

Linamar Corp: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,204.9; -0.05 pct

US crude: $69.41; -1.39 pct

Brent crude: $79.07; -0.84 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Aug: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior 2.4 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Aug: Expected 252.396; Prior 252.006

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Aug: Prior 257.93

0830 CPI mm, SA for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Aug: Expected 2.8 pct; Prior 2.9 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Aug: Prior -0.2 pct

0830 (approx.) CPI mm NSA for Aug: Prior 0.01 pct

0830 (approx.) CPI index SA for Aug: Prior 251.290

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 210,000; Prior 203,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 209,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Prior 1.707 mln

1100 (approx.) Cleveland fed CPI for Aug: Prior 0.2 pct

1400 Federal budget for Aug: Expected -$156.50 bln; Prior -$77.00 bln

($1= C$1.30)