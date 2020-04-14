CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain on upbeat China trade data

April 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Tuesday as sentiment was helped by better-than-expected trade data from China and some countries easing restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The plunge in China’s exports and imports eased in March as factories resumed production, but shipments are set to shrink sharply over coming months as the coronavirus crisis shuts down many economies and puts the brakes on a near-term recovery.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 1.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.64% lower at 14,075.94 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.31%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Black Diamond Group Ltd: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$1.75 from C$2.75

Enbridge Inc: Wells Fargo cuts target price to C$51 from C$52

Stella-Jones Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$40 from C$41

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,751.5; +0.1%

US crude: $21.99; -1.87%

Brent crude: $31.6; -0.44%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Mar: Expected -3.2%; Prior -0.5%

0830 Export prices mm for Mar: Expected -1.9%; Prior -1.1%

0830 Import prices yy for Mar: Prior -1.2%

