CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices rise

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, as oil prices rose after a week of steep losses.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.68 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, closing at its lowest level in five months, reflecting weakness in mining stocks as gold futures and copper prices declined.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.02 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Restaurant Brands International Inc’s profit topped analysts’ forecasts in the fourth quarter as it lured more diners to its Burger King restaurants through new snacks and affordable burgers.

Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta ramped up its fight with western neighbor British Columbia over a crude oil pipeline expansion on Friday, announcing a task force to prepare new retaliatory measures in the trade battle.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Constellation Software Inc: RBC raises target price to C$900 from C$850

IGM Financial Inc: Barclays cuts target price to C$42 FROM C$43

Interfor Corp: RBC raises target price to C$28 from C$26

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1321.2; +0.62 pct

US crude: $60.26; +1.79 pct

Brent crude: $63.72; +1.48 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6838.5; +1.24 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1400 Federal budget for Jan: Prior -$23.00 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory