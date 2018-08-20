CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher on U.S.-China trade talks

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday in anticipation of planned trade talks between the United States and China may help resolve their trade dispute.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.32 percent.
Just Energy Group Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$4.50 from C$5.25
Ascendant Resources Inc: Eight Capital raises price target to C$1.20 from C$1.10
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1193.5; 0.79 percent
US crude: $65.89; -0.03 percent
Brent crude: $72.1; 0.38 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6011; 1.43 percent
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
$1 = C$1.31 Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru