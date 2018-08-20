CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher on U.S.-China trade talks

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday in anticipation of planned trade talks between the United States and China may help resolve their trade dispute.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.32 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Just Energy Group Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$4.50 from C$5.25

Ascendant Resources Inc: Eight Capital raises price target to C$1.20 from C$1.10

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1193.5; 0.79 percent

US crude: $65.89; -0.03 percent

Brent crude: $72.1; 0.38 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6011; 1.43 percent

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory