CANADA STOCKS-Futures inch higher as global markets recover

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main index edged higher on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in global equity markets but gains were capped by losses in energy shares due to fall in oil prices.
Oil prices fell amid expectations of an increase in U.S. crude inventories, but signs of Iranian oil exports eased this month, keeping losses in check.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 6:59 a.m. ET.
Data for August on foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadian investment in foreign securities are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 4.82 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,409.47 on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.44 percent at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.62 percent.
Aviation training firm CAE Inc said on Tuesday it expects global demand for pilots to rise with fleet growth and changing crew ratios, and the active combined airline and business jet pilot population will exceed half a million by 2028.
Gibson Energy Inc: Credit Suisse raises price target to C$26 from C$24
Pason Systems Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$22 from C$23
Tervita Corp: CIBC cuts price target to C$12.5 from C$13.5
COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1229.9; rose 0.17 percent
US crude: $71.13; fell 0.91 percent
Brent crude: $80.1; fell 0.84 percent
0915 Industrial production mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
0915 Capacity utilization SA for Sep: Expected 78.2 pct; Prior 78.1 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0915(approx) Industrial production year-on-year for Sep: Prior 4.88 pct
1000 JOLTS job openings for Aug: Expected 6.945 mln; Prior 6.939 mln
1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 67; Prior 67
1600 Net L-T flows exswaps for Aug: Prior $74.8 bln
1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Aug: Prior $18.9 bln
1600 Overall net capital flows for Aug: Prior $52.2 bln
1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Aug: Prior $56.6 bln
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.30)
Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel