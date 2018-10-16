CANADA STOCKS-Futures inch higher as global markets recover

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main index edged higher on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in global equity markets but gains were capped by losses in energy shares due to fall in oil prices.

Oil prices fell amid expectations of an increase in U.S. crude inventories, but signs of Iranian oil exports eased this month, keeping losses in check.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 6:59 a.m. ET.

Data for August on foreign investment in Canadian securities and Canadian investment in foreign securities are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 4.82 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,409.47 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.44 percent at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.62 percent.

TOP STORIES

Aviation training firm CAE Inc said on Tuesday it expects global demand for pilots to rise with fleet growth and changing crew ratios, and the active combined airline and business jet pilot population will exceed half a million by 2028.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Gibson Energy Inc: Credit Suisse raises price target to C$26 from C$24

Pason Systems Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$22 from C$23

Tervita Corp: CIBC cuts price target to C$12.5 from C$13.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1229.9; rose 0.17 percent

US crude: $71.13; fell 0.91 percent

Brent crude: $80.1; fell 0.84 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0915 Industrial production mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Sep: Expected 78.2 pct; Prior 78.1 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0915(approx) Industrial production year-on-year for Sep: Prior 4.88 pct

1000 JOLTS job openings for Aug: Expected 6.945 mln; Prior 6.939 mln

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 67; Prior 67

1600 Net L-T flows exswaps for Aug: Prior $74.8 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Aug: Prior $18.9 bln

1600 Overall net capital flows for Aug: Prior $52.2 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Aug: Prior $56.6 bln

