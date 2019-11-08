CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of employment data

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Friday, ahead of key employment data due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Employment data for October and building permits data for September are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed 0.36% higher at 16,805.75 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12%.

TOP STORIES

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc cut its full-year financial outlook after quarterly sales missed estimates due to a fall in global automobile production and a labor strike at General Motors Co, its biggest customer.

TC Energy Corp estimates the Keystone oil pipeline can be partially restarted anytime from Sunday to Tuesday, pending regulatory approval, after a more than 9,000-barrel leak in rural North Dakota, shippers on the line said on Thursday.

Geodrill Ltd said on Thursday two of its employees were killed after an ambush near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Canada Inc: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd: Scotiabank raises target price to C$164 from C$154

Medical Facilities Corp: RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,462.1; -0.29%

US crude: $56.29; -1.5%

Brent crude: $61.28; -1.62%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Nov: Expected 95.9; Prior 95.5

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Nov: Expected 112.5; Prior 113.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Nov: Expected 84.9; Prior 84.2

1000 (approx.) U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Nov: Prior 2.5%

1000 (approx.) U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Nov: Prior 2.3%

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Sep: Expected -0.3%; Prior -0.3%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Sep: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

