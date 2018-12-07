CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of OPEC outcome, jobs data

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Friday, as investors awaited the outcome of the crucial OPEC meeting and the release of national jobs data later in the day.

OPEC talks on oil production cuts reached a deadlock as the group’s leader Saudi Arabia refused to grant sanctions-hit Iran exemptions from planned reductions, OPEC sources said.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Canada’s jobs data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 245.64 points, or 1.62 percent, to 14,937.00 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.5 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.6 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.7 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

• Capital Power Corp: RBC raises price target to C$29 from C$28.

• Dollarama Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$37 from C$40.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1242.7; rose 0.24 percent

US crude: $51.37; fell 0.23 percent

Brent crude: $60.25; rose 0.32 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Nov: Expected 200,000; Prior 250,000

0830 Private payrolls for Nov: Expected 200,000; Prior 246,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Nov: Expected 20,000; Prior 32,000

0830 Government payrolls for Nov: Prior 4,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Nov: Expected 3.7 pct; Prior 3.7 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Average earnings yy for Nov: Expected 3.1 pct; Prior 3.1 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Nov: Expected 34.5; Prior 34.5

0830 U6 underemployment for Nov: Prior 7.4 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Dec: Expected 97.0; Prior 97.5

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Dec: Expected 113.1; Prior 112.3

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Dec: Expected 88.3; Prior 88.1

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Dec: Prior 2.8 pct

1000 U Mich 5 year inflation preliminary for Dec: Prior 2.6 pct

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Oct: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Oct: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

1500 Consumer credit for Oct: Expected $15.00 bln; Prior $10.92 bln

