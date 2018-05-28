CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed amid a dip in oil prices

May 28 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday even as oil prices extended losses as Saudi Arabia and Russia said they may raise output.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 37.95 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,075.67 on Friday, its fourth straight decline, as a drop in oil prices weighed on the energy sector.

U.S. markets are closed for Memorial Day. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Bombardier Inc said on Monday it had completed the sale of 30 CS300 aircraft to Latvia’s Air Baltic Corp, valuing the firm order at about $2.9 billion based on the list price.

WestJet Airlines pilots who fly for the Canadian company’s budget carrier Swoop will now be unionized, a concession which resolves a key obstacle in a labor dispute with the airline, a negotiator with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,297.5; -0.48 pct

US crude: $66.64; -1.83 pct

Brent crude: $75.23; -1.58 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6885; 0.07 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CAE Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$27 from C$24.

Yamana Gold Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$5.75 from C$6.

