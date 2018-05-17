CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed amid a rise in oil prices

May 17 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday even as oil prices hit $80 a barrel on concerns that Iranian exports could drop due to reimposed U.S. sanctions.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

March data on foreign investment in Canadian securities is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 10.25 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,108.06 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.39 percent lower. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd said on Thursday it would sell 62.5 million Class A shares in Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) to Tianqi Lithium Corp for $4.07 billion.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it would bring its independent units and liquids and gas pipeline assets under a single listed entity as part of a move to streamline its corporate structure.

Construction on TransCanada Corp’s C$4.8 billion ($3.8 billion) Coastal GasLink pipeline will start in early 2019, pending a positive final investment decision on the linked LNG Canada project, the head of the pipeline project said on Wednesday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,287.4; -0.32 pct

U.S. crude: $72.2; 0.99 pct

Brent crude: $79.96; 0.86 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6875.5; 0.73 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

• Innergex Renewable Energy Inc: Desjardins raises price target to C$15.50 from C$15.25.

• Just Energy Group Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to “hold” from “buy”.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 215,000; Prior 211,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 216,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.780 mln; Prior 1.790 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index: Expected 21.0; Prior 23.2

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for May: Prior 40.70

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for May: Prior 29.80

0830 Philly Fed Employment for May: Prior 27.10

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for May: Prior 56.40

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for May: Prior 18.40

1000 Leading index change mm for Apr: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory