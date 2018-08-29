CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors eye Canada trade deal

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday, as optimism triggered by the U.S.-Mexico trade deal faded with investors cautious about Canada’s agreement and as they eyed a looming deadline on tariffs with China.

Canada and United States are set to tackle their contentious issues in bilateral talks on Wednesday, as the two nations work to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement amid signs Ottawa was open to taking a more conciliatory approach.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Current account data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent.

TOP STORIES

National Bank of Canada reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter earnings, beating market expectations, helped by growth in its retail and wealth management businesses.

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd declined to fix a start date for an ambitious $4.8 billion upgrade to its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in northern Chile on Tuesday, pending fresh investment from a development partner.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Nova Scotia: Eight Capital raises target price to C$94 from C$93

Bank of Montreal: Eight Capital raises target price to C$124 from C$119

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1209.4; fell 0.41 percent

US crude: $68.9; rose 0.54 percent

Brent crude: $76.21; rose 0.34 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6087; fell 0.98 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Corporate profits preliminary for Q2: Expected 8.6 pct; Prior 8.7 pct

0830 GDP 2nd estimate for Q2: Expected 4.0 pct; Prior 4.1 pct

0830 GDP sales preliminary for Q2: Expected 5.0 pct; Prior 5.1 pct

0830 GDP deflator preliminary for Q2: Expected 3.0 pct; Prior 3.2 pct

0830 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q2: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 2 pct

0830 PCE prices preliminary for Q2: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.8 pct

1000 Pending Homes Index for Jul: Prior 106.9

1000 Pending sales change mm for Jul: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)