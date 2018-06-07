CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors weigh oil price moves

June 7 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Thursday as gains in oil prices on concerns of a drop in Venezuelan exports were kept in check by surging production from the United States.

The Latin American nation is nearly a month behind on delivering crude to customers from its main oil export terminals, according to shipping data.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 61.68 points, or 0.38 percent, to 16,183.93 points, on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were flat.

TOP STORIES

Dollar-store chain Dollarama Inc reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more at its stores during the Easter holiday.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd conductors and locomotive engineers will get a 9 percent salary hike over four years as part of a tentative agreement reached last week with the Teamsters, spokesmen from both the union and CP said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alamos Gold Inc: Desjardins raises to buy from hold

IAMGOLD Corp: Desjardins cuts to hold from buy

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1303; rose 0.12 percent

US crude: $65.32; rose 0.91 percent

Brent crude: $76.48; rose 1.49 percent

LME 3-month copper: $7269; rose 0.68 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 225,000; Prior 221,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 222,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.738 mln; Prior

1.726 mln

1500 Consumer credit for Apr: Expected $13.75 bln; Prior $11.62 bln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.3) (Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)