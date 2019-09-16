CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower after attack on Saudi facilities

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were lower on Monday after a weekend attack on crude facilities in Saudi Arabia disrupted global oil supplies and fuelled worries over the impact of an oil shock on economic growth.

An attack on Saudi Arabia that shut 5% of global crude output caused the biggest surge in oil prices since 1991. U.S. officials blamed Iran for the strike and President Donald Trump said Washington was “locked and loaded” to retaliate.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on foreign investments in Canadian securities and Canadian investments in foreign securities for July are due at 8:30 am ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.24% to 16,682.42 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.42% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.61%.

TOP STORIES

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd has entered into an agreement with B2Gold at its Gramalote project in Colombia that will see its Canadian joint venture partner raise its stake and assume management of the project.

Greece is in talks with Canada’s Eldorado Gold to secure higher royalties from its mining development projects and new jobs, Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Monday.

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust said funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc would buy the Canadian firm in a C$6.2 billion deal.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cascades Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$13 from C$11

Enghouse Systems Ltd: RBC raises price target to C$50 from C$48

Kinaxis Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$95 from C$89

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,503.9; +0.74%

US crude: $59.44; +8.37%

Brent crude: $65.49; +8.75%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Sep: Expected 4.00; Prior 4.80

