CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as Saudi tensions add to worries

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index dipped on Monday, after world markets reacted negatively to rising tensions between Western powers and Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which added to lingering trade concerns.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday warned against threats to punish it over last week’s disappearance of journalist Khashoggi, as European leaders piled on pressure and two more U.S. executives scrapped plans to attend a Saudi investor conference.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.18 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 97.16 points, or 0.63 percent, at 15,414.29 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.4 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.49 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.82 percent.

TOP STORIES

Enbridge Inc said on Sunday it has started work on a temporary access road to the site of a natural gas pipeline fire last week in northern British Columbia, which disrupted refinery operations in the U.S. state of Washington.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Rogers Communications Inc: Macquarie cuts target price to C$74 from C$76

Stelco Holdings Inc: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$30 from C$35

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd: CIBC cuts target price to C$82 from C$97

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1231.6; +0.99 percent

US crude: $71.71; +0.52 percent

Brent crude: $81.09; +0.82 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Newyork Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Expected 20.00; Prior 19.00

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Sep: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Sep: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Sep: Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Retail control for Sep: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Retail sales YoY for Sep: Prior 6.64 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Aug: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

1000 Retail inventories Ex-Auto Rev for Aug: Prior 0.1 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)