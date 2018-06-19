CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as U.S.-China trade spat escalates

June 19 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as the latest tariff threat on Chinese goods by the United States intensified a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods to which Beijing warned it would fight back with “qualitative” and “quantitative” measures.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.61 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 69.21 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,383.63, on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.43 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.1 percent.
Canada’s ruling Liberals suffered a setback on Monday when they lost a parliamentary seat in the province of Quebec, where party officials say they need to pick up support to bolster their chances of retaining power in 2019.
Baytex Energy Corp: Credit Suisse raises price target to C$5.50 from C$4.50
Terago Inc: Desjardins raises target price to C$6 from C$5.75
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1278; fell 0.16 percent
US crude: $64.87; fell 1.49 percent
Brent crude: $74.8; fell 0.72 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6837; fell 1.82 percent
0830 Building permits: number for May: Expected 1.350 mln; Prior 1.364 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for May: Prior -0.9 pct
0830 Housing starts number for May: Expected 1.310 mln; Prior 1.287 mln
0830 House starts mm: Change for May: Prior -3.7 pct
