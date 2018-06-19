CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as U.S.-China trade spat escalates

June 19 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday as the latest tariff threat on Chinese goods by the United States intensified a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods to which Beijing warned it would fight back with “qualitative” and “quantitative” measures.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.61 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 69.21 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,383.63, on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.43 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.1 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s ruling Liberals suffered a setback on Monday when they lost a parliamentary seat in the province of Quebec, where party officials say they need to pick up support to bolster their chances of retaining power in 2019.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Baytex Energy Corp: Credit Suisse raises price target to C$5.50 from C$4.50

Terago Inc: Desjardins raises target price to C$6 from C$5.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1278; fell 0.16 percent

US crude: $64.87; fell 1.49 percent

Brent crude: $74.8; fell 0.72 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6837; fell 1.82 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Building permits: number for May: Expected 1.350 mln; Prior 1.364 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for May: Prior -0.9 pct

0830 Housing starts number for May: Expected 1.310 mln; Prior 1.287 mln

0830 House starts mm: Change for May: Prior -3.7 pct

($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)