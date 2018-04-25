CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower on rising U.S. yields, cost worries

April 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in global shares, due to rising U.S. bond yields and warnings from top global companies about increasing costs.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares, while investors worried about the prospect of higher global borrowing costs after the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield hit 3 percent for the first time in four years.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.38 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.44 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.49 percent lower.

Cenovus Energy Inc posted a first-quarter loss on Wednesday, hurt in part by maxed-out pipelines that hampered efforts to move crude to the United States and weighed on prices of Canadian heavy oil.

Gold futures: $1,325.6; -0.56 pct

US crude: $67.7; flat

Brent crude: $73.74; -0.16 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7000.5; -0.18 pct

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (PL). CIBC raises target price to C$15.50 from C$15.

