CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Bank of Canada’s rate decision

April 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to extend its gains on Wednesday as investors awaited Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision.

The central bank is widely expected to hold the rate steady at 1.25 percent when it announces its decision at 10:00 a.m. ET.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.38 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose to a 12-day high on Tuesday as technology and energy shares climbed and domestic data showed a stronger-than-expected gain for manufacturing sales.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures rose 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.39 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.37 percent higher.

TOP STORIES

Teamsters Canada said early on Wednesday it has notified Canadian Pacific Railway that workers will go on strike starting April 21 following a stalemate in negotiations between the two parties.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,352.2; 0.20 pct

US crude: $67.42; 1.35 pct

Brent crude: $72.44; 1.20 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6984; 1.56 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

• Canadian National Railway Co: Barclays cuts price target to C$101 from C$110.

