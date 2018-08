CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise as U.S-China trade talks expected to resume

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday after China said it would hold trade talks with the United States later this month, while the Turkish lira continued to recover from its fall last week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.55 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data for June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index slipped on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.79 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.51 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.79 percent.

TOP STORIES

The French government will support the appointment of Air Canada executive Ben Smith as the chief executive of Air France-KLM, a government source said on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dream Unlimited Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$13 from C$12.75

Suncor Energy Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$67 from C$64

Husky Energy Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$25 from C$23

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1186.6; +0.14 pct

US crude: $64.98; -0.05 pct

Brent crude: $70.85; +0.13 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5903; +1.76 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Building permits: number for July: Expected 1.310 mln; Prior 1.292 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for July: Prior -0.7 pct

0830 Housing starts number for July: Expected 1.260 mln; Prior 1.173 mln

0830 House Starts mm: change for July: Prior -12.3 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 215,000; Prior 213,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 214,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.750 mln; Prior 1.755 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Aug: Expected 22; Prior 25.7

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Aug: Prior 29

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Aug: Prior 31.4

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Aug: Prior 16.8

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Aug: Prior 62.9

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Aug: Prior 31.4

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)