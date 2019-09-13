CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on hint of progress in U.S.-China trade talks

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

China will exempt some agricultural products from additional tariffs on U.S. goods, China’s official Xinhua News Agency said, in the latest sign of easing trade tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he preferred a comprehensive trade deal with China, but did not rule out the possibility of an interim pact.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.49% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.19% to 16,643.28 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.42%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aurora Cannabis Inc: Eight Capital cuts price target to C$12 from C$15

Dollarama Inc: Scotiabank raises price target to C$55 from C$52.50

Empire Company Ltd: Scotiabank raises price target to C$42 from C$38

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1505.4; +0.31%

US crude: $55.16; +0.13%

Brent crude: $60.35; -0.05%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Aug: Expected -0.4%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Export prices mm for Aug: Expected -0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Aug: Expected 0.1%; Prior 1.0%

0830 Retail sales mm for Aug: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.7%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Aug: Prior 0.9%

0830 Retail control for Aug: Expected 0.3%; Prior 1.0%

0830 (approx.) Retail sales YoY for Aug: Prior 3.45%

1000 Business inventories mm for Jul: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.0%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Jul: Prior 0.3%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Sep: Expected 90.9; Prior 89.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Sep: Expected 107.0; Prior 105.3

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Sep: Expected 82.0; Prior 79.9

1000 (approx.) U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Sep: Prior 2.7%

1000 (approx.) U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Sep: Prior 2.6%

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)