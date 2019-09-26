CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise on U.S.-China trade optimism

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main index were higher on Thursday, as sentiment was lifted by positive comments from China on the trade talks with the United States.

China and the United States are still discussing details about upcoming trade talks in October and making preparations to ensure “positive progress”, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Average weekly earnings data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX composite index ended 0.08% lower at 16,784.29 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.17% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Recipe Unlimited Corp: Scotiabank raises target price to C$35 from C$34

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$9 from C$8.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,508.4; +0.22%

US crude: $56.37; -0.21%

Brent crude: $62.19; -0.32%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q2: Prior 5.1%

0830 GDP final for Q2: Expected 2.0%; Prior 2.0%

0830 GDP sales final for Q2: Expected 3.1%; Prior 3.0%

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q2: Prior 4.7%

0830 GDP deflator final for Q2: Expected 2.4%; Prior 2.5%

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q2: Expected 1.7%; Prior 1.7%

0830 PCE prices final for Q2: Expected 2.3%; Prior 2.3%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Aug: Prior -$72.46 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Aug: Prior 0.2%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Aug: Prior 0.3%

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 212,000; Prior 208,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 212,250

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.665 mln; Prior 1.661 mln

1000 Pending Home Sales Index for Aug: Prior 105.6

1000 Pending Home sales change mm for Aug: Expected 0.9%; Prior -2.5%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Sep: Prior -2

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Sep: Prior -6

