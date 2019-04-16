CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise tracking global markets

April 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Tuesday, after stock markets around the world gained on reduced volatility.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.22 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s manufacturing sales data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 34.93 points, or 0.21 percent, to 16,515.46 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.51 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.42 percent.

TOP STORIES

Australia’s Healthscope cut its fiscal 2019 hospital operating earnings guidance and set May 22 as the date for shareholders to vote on the takeover bid from Canadian investment firm Brookfield.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CGI Inc: RBC raises price target to C$100 from C$95

NFI Group Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$44 from C$45

Yamana Gold Inc: Eight Capital cuts target price to C$4.50 from C$4.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1283.8; -0.36 percent

US crude: $63.42; +0.03 percent

Brent crude: $71.12; -0.08 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0915 Industrial production mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Mar: Expected 79.1 pct; Prior 78.2 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

0915 (approx.) Industrial production YoY for Mar: Prior 3.54 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Apr: Expected 63; Prior 62

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)