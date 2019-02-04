CANADA STOCKS-Futures signal flat opening for TSX

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Monday after rising nearly 1 percent last week.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed down 34.29 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,506.31 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent.

TOP STORY

The unlikely combination of freshwater fish and cannabis is producing outsized medical marijuana crops that Green Relief Inc aims to capitalize on, as the Canadian company plots a stock market listing and global expansion.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd: RBC raises price target to C$203 from C$201

Norbord Inc: RBC cuts rating to “outperform” from “top pick”

Open Text Corp: Barclays raises price target to C$64 from C$63

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1312.6; -0.51 percent

U.S. crude: $55.07; -0.34 percent

Brent crude: $62.71; -0.06 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Jan: Prior 848.5

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Jan: Prior 65.4

1000 Employment Trends for Jan: Prior 111.6

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.8 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior -2.1 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior -0.3 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior -0.6 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 0.3 pct

