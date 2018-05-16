CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher ahead of March manufacturing data

May 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of manufacturing sales data for the month of March.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s manufacturing sales numbers, which is likely to show a 1.2 percent increase in March, is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 12.20 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,097.81 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.13 percent higher.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will brief reporters on Wednesday about talks with Kinder Morgan Canada on possible aid for an oil pipeline project but will not be announcing a final decision, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday its unit received a two-year C$500 million funding commitment that would replace a C$2 billion credit facility offered by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,290; -0.02 pct

US crude: $71.16; -0.21 pct

Brent crude: $77.89; -0.69 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6817; 0.13 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

• Linamar Corp RBC raises price target to C$86 from C$84.

• Surge Energy Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$3.75 from C$3.50.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Building permits-number for Apr: Expected 1.350 mln; Prior 1.379 mln

0830 Building permits-change mm for Apr: Prior 4.4 pct

0830 Housing starts number for Apr: Expected 1.310 mln; Prior 1.319 mln

0830 Housing starts change mm for Apr: Prior 1.9 pct

0915 Industrial production mm for Apr: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Apr: Expected 78.4 pct; Prior 78.0 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Apr: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

