CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher ahead of March manufacturing data

May 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of manufacturing sales data for the month of March.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada’s manufacturing sales numbers, which is likely to show a 1.2 percent increase in March, is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 12.20 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,097.81 on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.13 percent higher.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will brief reporters on Wednesday about talks with Kinder Morgan Canada on possible aid for an oil pipeline project but will not be announcing a final decision, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday its unit received a two-year C$500 million funding commitment that would replace a C$2 billion credit facility offered by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,290; -0.02 pct
US crude: $71.16; -0.21 pct
Brent crude: $77.89; -0.69 pct
LME 3-month copper: $6817; 0.13 pct
• Linamar Corp RBC raises price target to C$86 from C$84.
• Surge Energy Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$3.75 from C$3.50.
0830 Building permits-number for Apr: Expected 1.350 mln; Prior 1.379 mln
0830 Building permits-change mm for Apr: Prior 4.4 pct
0830 Housing starts number for Apr: Expected 1.310 mln; Prior 1.319 mln
0830 Housing starts change mm for Apr: Prior 1.9 pct
0915 Industrial production mm for Apr: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Apr: Expected 78.4 pct; Prior 78.0 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Apr: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
$1= C$1.28 Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur