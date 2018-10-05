CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly lower ahead of U.S. jobs data

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were slightly lower on Friday ahead of the closely watched U.S. jobs numbers due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.03 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Canada’s employment change data for September and trade numbers for August are due at 8.30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 65.38 points, or 0.41 percent, to 16,006.67 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent.

TOP STORIES

Precision Drilling Corp said it would buy smaller rival Trinidad Drilling Ltd in a deal valued at C$1.03 billion, trumping a hostile bid from Ensign Energy Services .

Shares in Intu Properties soared after a consortium including British billionaire John Whittaker and Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management said it was considering a bid for the shopping centre owner.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cardinal Energy Ltd: CIBC cuts target price to C$6.75 from C$7

Source Energy Services Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$6 from C$8

Winpak Ltd: CIBC cuts target price to C$54 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1202.8; +0.33 percent

US crude: $74.5; +0.23 percent

Brent crude: $84.44; -0.17 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Sep: Expected 185,000; Prior 201,000

0830 Private payrolls for Sep: Expected 180,000; Prior 204,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Sep: Expected 12,000; Prior -3,000

0830 Government payrolls for Sep: Prior -3,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Sep: Expected 3.8 pct; Prior 3.9 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Sep: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Average earnings yy for Sep: Expected 2.8 pct; Prior 2.9 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Sep: Expected 34.5 hrs; Prior 34.5 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Sep: Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Sep: Prior 7.4 pct

0830 International trade for Aug: Expected -$53.5 bln; Prior -$50.1 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Aug: Prior -$75.83 bln

1500 Consumer credit for Aug: Expected 15 bln; Prior $16.64 bln

