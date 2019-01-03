CANADA STOCKS-Futures slip as Apple's slashed quarter forecast hurts global stocks

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index pointed to a lower opening on Thursday, following a broad selloff in Asian and European markets after Apple cut its sales forecast of its first fiscal quarter.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.91 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Investors sought safety in bonds and less risky assets amid renewed concerns about slowing global economic and corporate growth.

Apple Inc on Wednesday cut its sales forecast for its first fiscal quarter ended Dec. 2018, with Chief Executive Tim Cook blaming slowing iPhone sales in China.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX ended 24.30 points, or 0.17 percent, higher at 14,347.16..

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.4 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 2.2 percent.

TOP STORIES

China’s top prosecutor said that two Canadians detained in China after Canada arrested a Chinese technology company executive had “without a doubt” violated the law.

The new Barrick Gold Corp is considering options for its stake in Acacia Mining including possible sale, as Barrick works to end a nearly two-year-long tax dispute in Tanzania that has effectively shuttered operations there, CEO Mark Bristow said on Wednesday.

Canada’s Syncrude has been directed to pay C$2.75 million after it pleaded guilty over the death of 31 blue herons at its oil sands site in northern Alberta, the Canadian province’s energy regulator said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Intact Financial Corp: Morgan Stanley cuts target price to C$114 from C$118

Lundin Mining Corp: Morgan Stanley resumes coverage with overweight rating; price target of C$8.70

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,289; +0.38 pct

US crude: $46.53; -0.02 pct

Brent crude: $55.29; +0.69 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Dec: Prior 53,073

0815 ADP national employment for Dec: Expected 178,000; Prior 179,000

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 220,000; Prior 216,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 218,000

0830 Continued jobless claims : Prior 1.701 mln

0945 ISM-New York Index for Dec: Prior 840.8

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Dec: Prior 67.8

1000 Construction spending mm for Nov: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 57.9; Prior 59.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Dec: Expected 58.0; Prior 60.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 58.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 62.1

1530 Domestic car sales for Dec: Expected 4.00 mln; Prior 3.95 mln

1530 Total vehicle sales for Dec: Expected 17.20 mln; Prior 17.49 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.36) (Reporting by Debanjan Bose; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)