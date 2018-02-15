CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade higher; earnings in focus

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday, as investors assessed a slew of corporate earnings including Bombardier, Cenovus Energy and Encana.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday after investor sentiment rebounded following a bullish U.S. inflation report and energy stocks rallied on strong oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.57 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.7 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian train and plane maker Bombardier on Thursday beat quarterly profit estimates, driven by an improvement in both sales and margins in its rail division.

Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp posted better-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, helped by an increase in production and higher selling prices for oil.

Oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc’s fourth-quarter profit soared, as production nearly doubled and the Canadian company reined in expenses.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Maple Leaf Foods Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$39 from C$38

Teck Resources Ltd: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$42.50 from C$41

TMX Group Ltd: RBC raises target price to C$81 from C$80

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1352.1; -0.25 pct

US crude: $60.59; -0.02 pct

Brent crude: $64.04; -0.50 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7159; -0.06 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 New York Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Expected 17.50; Prior 17.70

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 230000; Prior 221000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 224500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.925 mln; Prior 1.923 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Feb: Expected 21.1; Prior 22.2

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Feb: Prior 42.20

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Feb: Prior 36.20

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Feb: Prior 16.80

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Feb: Prior 32.90

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Feb: Prior 10.10

0830 PPI final demand yy for Jan: Expected 2.5 pct; Prior 2.6 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for Jan: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy yy for Jan: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.3 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy mm for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Jan: Prior 2.3 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Jan: Prior 0.1 pct

0915 Industrial production mm for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Jan: Expected 78.0 pct; Prior 77.9 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Feb: Expected 72 ; Prior 72

1600 Net L-T flows exswaps for Dec: Prior 57.5 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Dec: Prior -18.8 bln

1600 Overall net capital flows for Dec: Prior 33.8 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Dec: Prior 41.4 bln

