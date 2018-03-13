CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of U.S. inflation data

March 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index pointed to a higher opening on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation reading later in the day.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.3 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET.

Investors will be closely watching consumer prices data for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.

Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher on Monday, as gold producers overcame earlier declines and helped offset energy shares that were dragged lower by the price of oil.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the steel and aluminum import tariffs Trump announced last week, the White House said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cargojet Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$74 from C$62

TSO3 Inc: RBC cuts target price to C$1.75 from C$2

Urthecast Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from speculative buy

COMMODITIES AT 7:35 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,1319.2; -0.16 pct

US crude: $61.37; rose 0.02 percent

Brent crude: $64.91; fell 0.06 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6920; rose 0.1 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Feb: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.8 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Feb: Expected 248.936; Prior 247.867

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Feb: Prior 255.29

0830 CPI mm, SA for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Feb: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.1 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.8 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Debanjan Bose; Editing by Bernard Orr)