CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of U.S. inflation data

March 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index pointed to a higher opening on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation reading later in the day.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.3 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET.
Investors will be closely watching consumer prices data for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.
Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher on Monday, as gold producers overcame earlier declines and helped offset energy shares that were dragged lower by the price of oil.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the steel and aluminum import tariffs Trump announced last week, the White House said.
Cargojet Inc: CIBC raises price target to C$74 from C$62
TSO3 Inc: RBC cuts target price to C$1.75 from C$2
Urthecast Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from speculative buy
COMMODITIES AT 7:35 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,1319.2; -0.16 pct
US crude: $61.37; rose 0.02 percent
Brent crude: $64.91; fell 0.06 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6920; rose 0.1 percent
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Feb: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 1.8 pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Feb: Expected 248.936; Prior 247.867
0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Feb: Prior 255.29
0830 CPI mm, SA for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Feb: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.1 pct
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.8 pct
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Debanjan Bose; Editing by Bernard Orr)