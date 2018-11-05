CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of U.S. midterm elections

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main index edged higher on Monday, ahead of U.S. congressional midterm elections.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.22 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Reserve assets total data is due at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 30.87 points, or 0.20 percent, to 15,119.28 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent.

TOP STORIES

Barrick Gold Corp, which is being formed by Barrick’s $6.1 billion takeover of Randgold Resources, is in talks with Newmont Mining to combine their Nevada gold mining operations, sources told Reuters.

Canadian Solar has rejected an offer from its Chief Executive Officer Shawn Qu to take the solar module maker private.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and its joint venture partner IAMGOLD are looking at selling a mine in Mali after failing to reach an agreement with the west African country about an investment project, the company said on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Interfor Corp: CIBC raises rating to outperform from neutral

Sleep Country Canada Holdings: CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperform

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd: CIBC raises rating to outperform from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1233.3; was unchanged 0 percent

US crude: $62.92; fell 0.35 percent

Brent crude: $72.76; fell 0.1 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Oct: Prior 54.8

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Oct: Prior 54.7

1000 Employment Trends for Oct: Prior 110.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Oct: Expected 59.3; Prior 61.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Oct: Expected 64.5; Prior 65.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Oct: Prior 62.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Oct: Prior 61.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Oct: Prior 64.2

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory