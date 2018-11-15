CANADA STOCKS-Futures up as oil prices stabilise

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Thursday on stabilising oil prices, along with signs of easing trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed marginally up 1.34 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,133.12, on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.42 percent at 6:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.66 percent.

TOP STORIES

Detour Gold Corp said on Thursday it agreed to name two of investor Paulson & Co’s nominees to its board as it looks to end a proxy fight with the hedge fund that had called for a complete overhaul of the board.

Cornershop, a Latin American grocery delivery app being acquired by Walmart, plans to expand into Canada early next year as a test market for the United States, an executive for the three-year-old mobile app said.

Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday its chief executive will retire mid-next year, with the company’s chief operating officer taking over the top job at that time.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Boyd Group Income Fund: CIBC cuts price target to C$132 from C$134

Loblaw Companies Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$70 from C$69

Uni-Select Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$25 from C$26.50

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,210.1; unchanged

US crude: $56.33; rose 0.14 percent

Brent crude: $66.66; rose 0.82 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Nov: Expected 20.00; Prior 21.10

0830 Import prices mm for Oct: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Oct: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 215,000; Prior 214,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average #N/A

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.630 mln; Prior 1.623 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Nov: Expected 20.0; Prior 22.2

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Nov: Prior 33.80

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Nov: Prior 25.20

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Nov: Prior 19.50

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Nov: Prior 38.20

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Nov: Prior 19.30

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Oct: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Oct: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Oct: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Retail control for Oct: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Retail sales yoy for Oct: Prior 4.72 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Sep: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Sep: Prior -0.1 pct

