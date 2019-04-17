CANADA STOCKS-Futures up on higher oil; inflation, trade data in focus

April 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in oil prices, ahead of inflation and trade balance data.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.12 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Inflation data for March and trade balance for February are due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 13.26 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,502.20 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.28 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aurora Cannabis Inc: BofA Merrill initiates coverage with “buy” rating and C$15 price objective

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd: TD Securities cuts price target to C$5 from C$5.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1275.9; +0.13 percent

US crude: $64.45; +0.62 percent

Brent crude: $72.16; +0.61 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 International trade for Feb: Expected -$53.5 bln; Prior -$51.1 bln

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Feb: Expected 0.5 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)