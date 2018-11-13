CANADA STOCKS-Futures up on renewed hopes of U.S.-China trade deal

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher due to renewed hopes of resolving the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China.

A news report said on Monday that China’s chief trade negotiator may visit Washington ahead of a scheduled meeting of leaders of both countries.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.34 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 118.04 points, or 0.77 percent, to 15,156.40, on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.64 percent at 6:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.71 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.02 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Interfor Corp: CIBC cuts price target to C$21 from C$23

Heroux Devtek Inc: RBC cuts price target to C$19 from C$20

Just Energy Group Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises rating to speculative buy from hold

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1199.1; fell 0.37 percent

US crude: $58.68; fell 2.09 percent

Brent crude: $68.77; fell 1.93 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0600 NFIB Business Optimism for Oct: Prior 107.9

1400 Federal budget for Oct: Expected -$98.00 bln; Prior $119.00 bln

