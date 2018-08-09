CANADA STOCKS-Futures up on steady oil prices

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged up on Thursday, as oil prices steadied after the first round of U.S. sanctions against Iran came into effect.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Housing starts data for July is due at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index edged up on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent.

TOP STORIES

Luxury parka maker Canada Goose reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss, amid growing revenue from its direct-to-consumer business.

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 20 pct fall in quarterly profit, as the company ramped up investments in its stores and online business.

Teck Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it had received regulatory approval for its $4.8 billion Phase 2 project at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in northern Chile, a sprawling expansion that will boost production from the deposit to 300,000 tonnes of copper annually.

Two of Canada’s biggest insurance companies, Manulife Financial and Sun Life, on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings which beat market expectations, benefiting in part from strong growth in Asia.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Stantec Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold; raises target price to C$37 from C$34

Solium Capital Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$14 from C$12.75

Goeasy Ltd: Desjardins raises target price to C$55 from C$48

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1222; +0.08 percent

US crude: $66.91; -0.04 percent

Brent crude: $72.32; +0.06 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6279; +1.72 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 220,000; Prior 218,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 214,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.740 mln; Prior 1.724 mln

0830 PPI final demand yy for Jul: Expected 3.4 pct; Prior 3.4 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for Jul: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy yy for Jul: Expected 2.8 pct; Prior 2.8 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy mm for Jul: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Jul: Prior 2.7 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Jul: Prior 0.3 pct

1000 Wholesale inventory (y), R mm for Jun: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jun: Prior 2.5 pct

