CANADA STOCKS-Futures up on U.S.-china trade deal optimism

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main index edged higher on Friday, tracking upward movement in global shares, as U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of a renewed dialogue between Washington and China for resolving their bilateral trade issues.

Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping expressed optimism about resolving their trade dispute ahead of a G20 summit at the end of November in Argentina.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.53 percent at 6:57 a.m. ET.

Employment data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET and trade balance data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 122.87 points, or 0.82 percent, to 15,150.15 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.97 percent at 6:58 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.74 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent.

TOP STORIES

Enbridge Inc reported a third-quarter loss on Friday as it recorded several charges.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a dilemma as an election approaches - how to credibly clamp down on Saudi Arabia over its human rights record while sparing a $13 billion weapons deal with Riyadh.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: JP Morgan raises price target to C$34 from C$30

Saputo Inc: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperform

Source Energy Services Ltd: CIBC cuts to underperformer from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1237.9; fell 0.06 percent

US crude: $63.7; rose 0.02 percent

Brent crude: $73.19; rose 0.41 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Oct: Expected 190,000; Prior 134,000

0830 Private payrolls for Oct: Expected 183,000; Prior 121,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Oct: Expected 15,000; Prior 18,000

0830 Government payrolls for Oct: Prior 13,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Oct: Expected 3.7 pct; Prior 3.7 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Average earnings yy for Oct: Expected 3.1 pct; Prior 2.8 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Oct: Expected 34.5 hrs; Prior 34.5 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Oct: Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Oct: Prior 7.5 pct

0830 International trade for Sep: Expected -$$53.6 bln; Prior -$$53.2 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Sep: Prior -$76.04 bln

0945 ISM-New York Index for Oct: Prior 822.0

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Oct: Prior 72.5

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Sep: Prior -0.6 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Sep: Prior 0.8 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Sep: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 2.3 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Sep: Prior 0.1 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Sep: Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Sep: Prior 0.1 pct

