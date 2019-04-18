CANADA STOCKS-Futures weighed down by global growth concerns

April 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were slightly lower on Thursday, ahead of a long Easter weekend, after world markets erased this week’s gains on fears of a slowdown in global growth following weak manufacturing surveys from Asia and Europe.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE rose 42.04 points, or 0.25 percent, to 16,544.24.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.06 percent.

TOP STORIES

Rogers Communications Inc reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit, as the company recorded lower revenue in both its wireless equipment and media segments.

Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corp is close to a deal to buy U.S.-based pot firm Acreage Holdings , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Katanga Mining Ltd, a unit of Glencore Plc , on Wednesday named Glencore Coal’s chief development officer Jeff Gerard to the top job, taking over from Danny Callow.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Almaden Minerals Ltd: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$1.20 from C$1.40

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$15 from C$14.75

Teck Resources Ltd: Credit Suisse raises price target to $42 from $38

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1274.2; +0.03 percent

US crude: $63.84; +0.13 percent

Brent crude: $71.75; +0.18 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 205,000; Prior 196,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 207,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.720 mln; Prior 1.713 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for April: Expected 10.4; Prior 13.7

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for April: Prior 21.80

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for April: Prior 19.50

0830 Philly Fed Employment for April: Prior 9.60

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for April: Prior 19.70

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for April: Prior 1.90

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for March: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for March: Expected 0.9 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for March: Prior -0.6 pct

0830 Retail control for March: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales YoY for March: Prior 2.73 pct

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for April: Prior 54.6

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Apr: Expected 52.8; Prior 52.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for April: Expected 55.0; Prior 55.3

1000 Business inventories mm for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

1000 Leading index change mm for March: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

