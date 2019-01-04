CANADA STOCKS-Gains in energy shares push TSX higher

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, helped by gains in key energy sector amid a robust 2.5 percent surge in crude oil prices.

* The energy sector climbed 2 percent, the most among the 10 sectors trading higher.

* The world’s two biggest economies will hold vice ministerial level trade talks in Beijing on Jan. 7 and 8 to try and resolve their dispute with less than two months left for their tariff truce to end.

* The Sino-U.S. trade war, which has roiled global financial markets for the most part of last year, has played a major part in fueling fears of a global economic slowdown.

* At 9:46 a.m. ET (14:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 134.23 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,346.98.

* On the macro front, Canada added 9,300 jobs in December on an increase in part-time hiring, slightly more than expected, while the unemployment rate remained at an all-time low, according to data released by Statistics Canada.

* The only sector in the red was the materials group , which shed 0.37 percent, as gold futures fell 0.8 percent to $1,281.9 an ounce.

* Iamgold Corp dropped 4.8 percent, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Eldorado Gold Corp , down 3.9 percent.

* On the TSX, 186 issues were higher, while 52 issues declined for a 3.58-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with traded volume touching 21.28 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudson’s Bay Co, which soared 10.1 percent and Canada Goose Holdings Inc, which rose 6.9 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were ClearStream Energy Services Inc, First Mining Gold Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX posted neither any new 52-week high nor any new low.

* The TSX posted neither any new 52-week high nor any new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were one new 52-week high and 6 new lows, with total volumes touching 40.43 million shares.