February 21, 2018 / 3:25 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-Gold producers lead TSX higher, markets brace for Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Nichola Saminather
    TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
to a 2-1/2-week high on Wednesday led by gold producers, as
investors sought shelter in the precious metal ahead of the
release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy
meeting.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          opened up 0.2 percent and was trading 111.85 points,
or 0.7 percent, higher at 15,551.37 at 10:08 a.m. EST (1508
GMT). 
    * Investors are bracing for the minutes of the Fed's January
meeting, due at 1900 GMT, to see if they herald more increases
in interest rates and bond yields. 
    * Kirkland Lake Gold        , Guyana Goldfields         ,
B2Gold         , IAMGOLD          and Eldorado Gold         
were among the 10 biggest gainers on the Toronto exchange.   
    * Gold futures        rose 0.1 percent to $1,330.47 an
ounce.     
    * The biggest gainer was logistics company TFI International
         , which advanced 9.7 percent after brokerages including
Desjardins, Laurentian Bank Securities and Cowen & Co upgraded
the company's rating and target price after its
better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.            
    * Shopify Inc           was the worst performer on the
index, sliding 5.3 percent after it priced a $657.6 million
share offering. It closed at a record high on
Tuesday.             
    * Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were
Bombardier B          , up 2.3 percent at C$4.01, its highest
level since January 2015;  Canopy Growth          , down 1.9
percent at $28.98, and Manulife Financial         , up 0.4
percent to C$24.79.
    * There were 182 advancing issues, 53 declining and 15 were
flat. 

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
