CANADA STOCKS-Healthcare, energy stocks pull TSX lower

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks fell on Thursday, weighed down by a more than 2 percent drop in healthcare and energy stocks amid a broad based sell-off in global equities.

* Both healthcare and energy stocks led the losses of the 10 major sectors that were lower.

* U.S. crude prices were down 1.6 percent per barrel, while Brent lost 1.8 percent a barrel.

* Aphria, which tumbled 6.5 percent, was among the top decliners on the main index, after the cannabis producer said there was no investment deal in place. In the previous session, the stock jumped 15 percent on a report that Altria Group was in talks for acquiring a stake.

* On a positive side, Barrick Gold rose 3.2 percent after affirming its 2018 gold and copper production forecasts, reflecting improvement in operations.

* The materials sector was the only one among 11 major sectors that was trading higher, adding 0.9 percent even as gold futures rose 1.4 percent to $1,206.4 an ounce.

* At 9:52 a.m. ET (13:52 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 59.64 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,457.76.

* On the TSX, 101 issues were quoting higher, while 135 issues declined for a 1.34-to-1 ratio to the downside, with a trading of 44.52 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Celestica , which jumped 8.1 percent after brokerage Macquarie upgraded the stock to “outperform”.

* Fortuna Silver Mines fell 11.5 percent, the most on the TSX, after reporting production results for the third-quarter.

* The second biggest decliner was Baytex Energy Co, with a loss of 3.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, and Bombardier.

* There was no new 52-week highs or 47 new lows on TSX.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were two new 52-week highs and 145 new lows, with total volume touching 70.26 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)