CANADA STOCKS-Materials drive TSX higher, Husky falls on weak results

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as gains in shares of gold miners and a string of positive earnings helped offset a drop in Husky Energy following disappointing results.

* At 9:55 a.m. ET (13:55 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 67.37 points, or 0.41%, at 16,403.3.

* Better-than-expected results from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Teck Resources Ltd and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd pushed their shares between 1% and 3.5% higher.

* Ten of the index’s 11 major sectors gained, with the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, leading the rally on the back of higher gold prices.

* The energy sector made the smallest gains, up 0.1%, as higher oil prices were offset by a 4% slump in shares of Husky Energy Inc after it reported a 50% drop in quarterly profit.

* The financials sector gained 0.2%, while the industrials sector rose 0.9%.

* On the TSX, 157 issues were higher, while 70 issues declined for a 2.24-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.34 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Mullen Group Ltd, up 8.9%, and Agnico Eagle Mines, up 4.6%.

* Firstservice Crp fell 3.1%, the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Coro Mining Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank Of Montreal.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 15 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 24.07 million shares. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Aditya Soni)