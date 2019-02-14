CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices push TSX futures higher

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, supported by higher oil prices, which gained on investor optimism that the United States and China could resolve their trade dispute.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.30 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales numbers and New Housing Price Index data for December are due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 15.37 points, or 0.10 percent, to 15,626.73 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.38 percent.

TOP STORIES

Bombardier Inc topped analysts’ forecasts for quarterly earnings, led by a fall in costs and stronger sales at its business jets and aircraft design and maintenance unit.

Canada’s Telus Corp reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit, as the telecom services provider registered growth across its wireless and wireline segments.

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for toys and electronics.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Spin Master Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to “hold” from “buy”

TMX Group Ltd: RBC raises target price to C$93 from C$89

Teck Resources Ltd: J.P. Morgan cuts target price to C$47 from C$49.50

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1306; fell 0.49 percent

U.S. crude: $54.48; rose 1.08 percent

Brent crude: $64.63; rose 1.6 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 225,000; Prior 234,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 224,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.740 mln; Prior 1.736 mln

0830 PPI final demand yy for Jan: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.5 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for Jan: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Dec: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Dec: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Dec: Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Retail control for Dec: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

0830 Retail sales YoY for Dec: Prior 4.22 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

