CANADA STOCKS-Rally in energy stocks lifts TSX to 1-month high

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a month’s high on Monday lifted by a 2.4% rally in energy stocks as oil prices rose on signs of progress in resolution of a trade dispute between the United States and China.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday he could sign an agreement with China’s President Xi Jinping in the U.S. farm state of Iowa, while China’s Foreign Ministry said the two leaders have been in “continuous touch”.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 64.98 points, or 0.39%, to 16,659.05, with the energy sector touching its highest since Oct. 7 as U.S. crude prices rose 1.8% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.6%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2%. The optimism muted demand for safe-haven gold.

* The financials sector gained 0.5%. The industrials sector rose 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 141 issues rose, while 88 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 31.40 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Bombardier , which jumped 7.2%, and Westsr Trmn Inv, which rose 6.1%.

* The Stars Group fell 3%, the most on the TSX, followed by First Mj Silver, down 2.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were; Pengrowth Energy, up 5% and Harte Gold Corp, down 26.7%.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 101 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, with total 58.43 million shares traded.