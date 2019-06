June 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower Friday, amid a broader global sell-off in technology shares after Broadcom warned of a slowdown in chip demand, and disappointing industrial data out of China dampened sentiment.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.76 points, or 0.26%, at 16,197.5.