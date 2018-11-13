CANADA STOCKS-Technology shares drive gains on TSX

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained on Tuesday and is on course to break a three-day losing streak in a broad-based rally led by technology shares.

* Also helping the sentiment was hopes of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks after a report showed that China’s top trade negotiator was preparing to visit the United States, ahead of a meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

* The technology sector, which was up 1.50 percent, led the gains among the 10 major sectors that were trading higher.

* A bounce in the U.S. technology sector, after a steep sell-off in the previous session, also helped lift Wall Street on Tuesday.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 66.94 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,223.34.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Badger Daylighting Ltd, which rose 9.5 percent after reporting better-than-expected Q3 revenue.

* ECN Capital Corp, which rose 7.9 percent, was the second biggest percentage gainer on the main index after reporting quarterly results.

* On the TSX, 175 issues were higher, while 63 issues declined for a 2.78-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with traded volume touching 16.14 million shares.

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp fell 14.5 percent, the most on the TSX, after quarterly profit missed estimates.

* The second biggest decliner was New Gold, down 3.6 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Baytex Energy Corp and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and 12 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were four new 52-week highs and 24 new lows, with total volume touching 26.32 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)