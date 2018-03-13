CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks climb on gold lift, Poloz comments

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as gold producers advanced and comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz that indicated the central bank will remain cautious in policy decisions.

* At 11:17AM ET (15:17 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 60.97 points, or 0.39 percent, to 15,665.76.

* The head of the Bank of Canada said there remains a degree of untapped potential in the Canadian economy, particularly in the labor market, that means the country may be able to generate more growth without higher inflation.

* The gold subsector rose 0.65 percent as pot gold percent to $1,322.36 an ounce following the ouster of U.S. Secretary of State by President Donald Trump.

* Healthcare shares advanced 0.68 percent, lifted by a gain of more than 2 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after pricing an upsized senior note offering of $1.5 billion.

* The TSX posted 4 new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 54 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Lucara Diamond, which rose 4.2 percent, while the largest decliner was Secure Energy, down 2.9 percent.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 0.8 percent to $11.56 and UrtheCast Corp, down 4.5 percent to $0.43 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)