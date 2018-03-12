FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks edge up, following global markets higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose modestly on Monday, buoyed by improved risk appetite in global markets but declines in energy shares and gold producers capped gains as commodity prices fell.

* At 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.53 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,593.34.

* The energy group retreated 0.3 percent, weighed by Suncor Energy Inc, which fell 0.7 percent to C$41.47, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, down 0.2 percent at C$38.83.

* U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 percent at $61.39 a barrel, erasing earlier gains on expectations that U.S. output will rise this year.

* The gold subsector further pressured the market, falling 0.3 percent as investors sold gold amid stronger risk appetite. Iamgold Corp fell 2.9 percent to C$6.34, while Eldorado Gold Corp lost 3.1 percent to C$1.41.

* The losses in the commodity-related sectors were offset by a better tone in global markets as world stocks surged to a two-week high.

* In Toronto, financial shares helped support the market, with the sector up 0.2 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia was one of the biggest lifts on the index, edging up 0.4 percent to C$81.03.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and three new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 32 new 52-week highs and nine new lows. Volume on the TSX index was 21.19 million shares. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
