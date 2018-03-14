FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 14, 2018 / 8:39 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks flat as banks and Valeant lend support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, updates prices to the close)

March 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as gains among banks and shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc were offset by declines in the energy sector.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished up 6.47 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,653.61.

* Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals jumped 5.4 percent to C$21.98 after Health Canada approved its drug for plaque psoriasis.

* The financials group, which accounts for about a third of the index gained 0.1 percent. Among the gainers, Bank of Nova Scotia rose 0.7 percent to C$81.88, while Bank of Montreal edged up 0.3 percent at C$98.36.

* But a 0.3 percent retreat in the energy sector sector dampened the overall market. Suncor Energy Inc was one of the biggest drags on the index, down 0.3 percent at C$42.16 after the company said its Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta would run at reduced rates in the first quarter due to maintenance.

* Elsewhere, Teck Resources rose 1.5 percent to C$35.49 after India’s Steel Minister said state-owned Steel Authority of India was in talks with Teck for long-term purchase agreements.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and five new lows. Volume on the TSX index was 167.11 million shares. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.